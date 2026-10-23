Barcelona have saluted Lionel Messi after the Argentine was crowned with the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport, hailing their former star in a message dripping with pride.

The Catalan club's statement landed moments after Messi collected the prestigious prize at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, becoming the first footballer in history to win it individually.

Barcelona said: "Congratulations to Lionel Messi on receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport, a well-deserved recognition of your exceptional talent, which has left an everlasting mark on and off the pitch, and made you a role model in the world of football thanks to your excellence, your commitment to sport and your solidarity."

Evoking an unforgettable shared history, the statement went on: "A career full of success, during which Barcelona was an integral part of your life and your story, a close bond that forms part of the club's legacy, and your connection to it will remain a source of lasting pride."

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Those words lay bare the depth of Barcelona's affection for a man who spent more than two decades inside the club and swept up every honour on offer before his exit.

Handed to Messi in recognition of his career, his generosity and his humility, the award doubles as official Spanish acknowledgement of a legend. He built much of his glory on Spanish pitches. The legacy he left behind will stay etched in the memory of the club and its fans forever.



