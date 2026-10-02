Barcelona breathe a sigh of relief: Raphinha's test results reassure Flick

Barcelona star Raphinha underwent medical tests this Friday morning to determine the extent and nature of the pain he is suffering in his right thigh.

The winger sustained a muscular oedema in his right thigh on international duty with Brazil, having played the full first friendly and then the opening 45 minutes of the Samba side's second friendly during the current break.

According to Sport, those tests ruled out a more serious muscular injury. That will come as welcome news to coach Hansi Flick.

Mundo Deportivo went further. The paper confirmed Barcelona breathed a sigh of relief after Raphinha's results, and that the player will be available for Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

Raphinha ran through the medical checks at the Joan Gamper sports city, and the findings were reassuring.

Barcelona had been confident the injury would not develop into anything worse, based on the information that reached the club from the player himself. Even so, the Catalans wanted the tests to confirm his condition.

Flick's staff will still handle Raphinha carefully over the coming week, when Barcelona return to training on Monday.



