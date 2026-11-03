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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Barcelona and the PSG star: the truth about the 80 million euro deal

Transfers
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
W. Pacho
Spain
France
Ecuador

Flick searches for a new defender

Barcelona are weighing up a statement signing to bolster their defence this winter, according to several reports. But the recent chatter linking the Catalans with one of Paris Saint-Germain's stars has been shut down completely, Marca journalist Matteo Moretto confirms.

Speaking to "DAZN Spain", Moretto explained that Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho is not among the options on Barcelona's table and does not represent a realistic target at this stage, according to the tribuna website.

Earlier reports had linked the 25-year-old with a move, suggesting sporting director Deco was mulling over an 80 million euro bid to land him in January.

The talk gathered pace as injuries piled up in Barcelona's back line. Hansi Flick wants more cover at centre-back, a position that has looked threadbare all season thanks to a glaring shortage of bodies.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

VIL

VIL

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

PSG

PSG

Pacho fitted the bill nicely. A left-footer, he offered the balance to partner Pau Cubarsi.

Joining PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2024 for a base fee of 40 million euros, the Ecuadorian has since racked up 107 appearances for the French giants.

Read also: Biggest fine in the history of Qatari football imposed on Al-Sadd player

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