Barcelona are set to move to the Olympic Stadium for the 2023-24 season as the club has confirmed that Camp Nou will undergo renovations.

The Catalan club's home stadium opened back in 1957 and is currently the largest in Europe, with a total capacity of 99,354.

The iconic venue, which will be renamed the Spotify Camp Nou from 2022-23 onwards after the club struck a lucrative sponsorship agreement with the streaming company in March, is now set for a significant upgrade, with the third tier pencilled in for demolition next summer.

What have Barca said about the Camp Nou renovation?

The club have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "Renovation work on the Camp Nou, the epicenter of the Espai Barça, will begin this June, just after the end of the sports season, and in accordance with the building permit approved this morning by the City Council's Government Commission.

"The work will focus on the first and second tier, in the technological field, in the environment of the Stadium, and in the urban development outside.

"Actions inside the Camp Nou will include the demolition of the additional structure of the south goal where the Medical Center was located, restoration works, anticarbonation and waterproofing of the stands, as well as structural finishes and the improvement and renovation of the retransmission systems."

Barca have added on their decision to push their renovation plans back by a year: "In the face of the uncertainties generated by the war in Ukraine, especially with regard to rising material prices and their supply, it has been decided to impose a precautionary principle, minimizing risks and protect next season’s revenue, but with the least possible impact on the works schedule.

"For this reason it has been decided to plan the demolition of the third tier for the summer of 2023, which will save time in the face of current price uncertainty, and ensure virtually total capacity of the Camp Nou next season, as the demolition meant having to compete in the 2022/23 season with a 50% reduction in capacity."

Where will Barca play in 2023-24?

Work will be carried out on Camp Nou throughout the 2023-24 campaign with a view to reopening at 50 per cent of its full capacity the following season.

Article continues below

Barca have lined up a temorary home whilst renovations are being undertaken, with Spain's Olympic Stadium, also known as the Lluís Companys Stadium, set to host their matches on a temporary basis.

Based in in Montjuïc, the ground has a capacity of 55,926, and was the main venue for the 1992 Olympic Games.