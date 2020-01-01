Banyana's Ramalepe and Mulaudzi join compatriot Mbane at Dinamo-BSUPC

The Belarusian top flight newcomers have completed the signing of the South African duo for the rest of the season

Belarusian Women's Premier League giants Dinamo-BSUPC have signed defender Lebogang Ramalepe and striker Rhoda Mulaudzi for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Ramalepe and Mulaudzi completed their transfers to the Belarusian newcomers from South Africa on Friday after a successful medical and after agreeing to personal terms with Volodymyr Reva's team, according to a statement on the club's website.

The Banyana stars joined Dinamo from Sasol Women's League sides Polokwane JVW FC and Ladies respectively.

More teams

Ramalepe, who secured her first professional contract abroad, started out her career at Kanatla Ladies before joining MaIndies and recently Safa National Women's League side Polokwane.

The 28-year-old has earned 50 caps for Banyana Banyana, featuring at three Africa Women's Cup of Nations and 2016 Olympic Games, part of three Cosafa Women's Cup-winning squad.

For Mulaudzi, she previously starred for Cypriot Women's First Division side Apollon Ladies and Canberra United in .

The 30-year-old helped Sundowns Ladies to claim the maiden SNWL in April, and also won the best goalscorer award after being part of Banyana's maiden Women's World Cup outing last year.

Article continues below

Friday's announcement means the number of South Africans on the books of the club swells to three, after Bambanani Mbane's signing from SNWL side Bloemfontein during the winter.

Ramalepe and Mulaudzi will don the jerseys 19 and 25 respectively at Dinamo, and also become the fifth Africans at the club, after Mbane, Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore and 's Claudia Dabda.

Dinamo are sitting at the top of the log with 36 points from 12 games, and the duo will hope to make their debut when they travel to face Bobruichanka on August 2 in their next fixture.