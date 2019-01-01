Banyana to face Norway in pre-Women's World Cup friendly

Desiree Ellis' side are preparing for their first ever World Cup in France and Safa has revealed a friendly with the Grasshoppers

The South African women's team will face Norway in their final preparatory game for the 2019 Women's World Cup in .

On June 2, Desiree Ellis' ladies will hope to wrap up their build-up for the global showpiece this summer in , where they will face the Grasshoppers at the Stadium Moulonguet.

The development means the meeting between the 1995 world champions and Cameroon will no longer be held.



For coach Martin Sjögren, the warm-up friendly with an African side in will help his side conclude their buildup for 's group stage showdown in on June 8.

On the other hand, Banyana Banyana are meeting the European side for the first time and coach Ellis will fancy the test ahead of clashes with and in the group stage.

Sjögren's side will be South Africa's sixth test match against a European side and their ninth overall preparatory game for the World Cup finals.

Before Norway's tie in France, Banyana will travel to Califonia where they will take on the world champions USA at the Levi Stadium on May 12.

South Africa will launch their debut campaign with Spain on June 8 before clashes against and Germany on June 13 and 17 respectively.