Banyana striker Jane scores first goal in AC Milan's win over AS Roma
Refiloe Jane got her name on the scoresheet for the first time in the Italian Serie A this season as AC Milan claimed a 3-2 comeback win at home over AS Roma on Monday.
The South Africa international joined the Rossoneri after she starred in Banyana Banyana's maiden Women's World Cup outing in France and the Cosafa Women's Cup triumph last summer.
Maurizio Ganz's team had suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Empoli at home and were eager to avoid another slip up at home but started on the back foot with Lindsey Thomas' first-half opener for Roma.
After the break, the situation moved from bad to worse for the hosts as Thomas notched her second of the match to double the tally for the visitors four minutes after the restart.
However, Berglind Thorvaldsdottir pulled one back with 20 minutes left to go before Jane levelled matters eight minutes later and the Icelandic striker netted her second to ensure the comeback win.
Jane, who played from the start to finish at Centro Sportivo Peppino Vismara, has now opened her goal account for AC Milan on her 11th league appearance this season.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! L'HA RIPRESA FIFÌ, 2-2! Gol di Refiloe Jane, che cuore le rossonere! #MilanRoma 2-2
Despite the win, AC Milan remains fourth on the Serie A log with 23 points from 11 matches and they will play away to bottom-placed Orobica in their next league encounter on Saturday.
The 2019 African Women's Player of the Year nominee will be seeking to build on her impressive form to inspire her side to a Champions League qualification at the end of this season.