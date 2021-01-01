Banyana striker Fulutudilu scores hat-trick on Glasgow City debut

The prolific South African striker, who helped Aland United to a historic double, is up and running in the colours of a new club

Ode Fulutudilu scored a hat-trick on debut in the Scottish Women's Premier League as Glasgow City thrashed Forfar Farmington 7-0 on Sunday.

Following her arrival from Finland, where she scored seven goals in 15 outings to help Aland United to a historic domestic double, the South Africa international signed a one-year deal in December.

After weeks of wait, she was finally handed her debut against Forfar and continued from where she left off with an immediate impact.

At Station Park, the Scottish champions were hoping to claim their second win on the bounce, and found the breakthrough through Sharon Wocjik two minutes from the half-time break.

After the break, the visitors continued their dominance as Fulutudilu broke her duck to double the lead two minutes after the restart before she grabbed her brace of the match in the 50th minute.

Glasgow maintained their rampant form as Nicole Robertson added the fourth five minutes later before Julia Molin made it five in the 61st minute and Jo Love netted the sixth 21 minutes later.

The 31-year-old South African striker went on to complete her stunning debut outing with her treble six minutes from full-time to ensure City recorded back-to-back wins in their first games of 2021.

Fulutudilu played for the duration of the encounter for Glasgow, along with her compatriot Janine Van Wyk.

The win keeps City in the second position, although still level with leaders Rangers at the top of SWPL 1 with 24 points from nine games.

Fulutudilu will be hoping to continue her fine start to life in Scotland when they welcome Motherwell to Broadwood Stadium on April 18.