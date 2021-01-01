Banyana striker Fulutudilu scores as Glasgow City silence Spartans

The holders continued their superb run as they defeated their visitors with the South African guaranteeing their triumph

Ode Fulutudilu was on target for Glasgow City as they secured a 3-1 victory over Spartans in Sunday's Scottish Women's Premier League encounter.

Scott Booth's team headed to the match on the heels of a 4-0 win against Hearts last time out and were eager to maintain their superb winning run to six in a row in this season, and fantastically did so.

On her part, Fulutudilu made a starting return for her side, having missed the triumphs against Hibernian and Hearts and made her presence count, ensuring their sixth win with her effort.



Glasgow began the contest on a bright note at Broadwood Stadium when Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir gave the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute just moments after Fulutudilu came close with her header.

Jo Love went on to double the lead with a well-composed finish inside the box two minutes later before Fulutudilu fired the third into the top corner with a brilliant shot on the brink of half-time.

At the start of the second half, Fulutudilu came close to adding her second but Debbi McCulloch's side managed to pull one back through Katherine Smart, although City held on to claim the win.

Janine van Wyk was in action from start to finish and helped ensure her side kept another clean sheet on her third appearance for Glasgow City.

Her South Africa compatriot Fulutudilu, who has now scored seven goals in three games, also featured for the duration of the encounter.

The win kept City's three-point lead intact at the top of the SWPL 1 with 36 points from 13 games and they visit second-placed Rangers in the top-of-the-table battle in their next fixture on Sunday.

