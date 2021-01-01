Banyana star Magaia scores first professional goal for Moron

The 26-year-old scored in the first half against Uppsala to open her account with the Swedish Elitettan outfit

South Africa women's national team forward Hildah Magaia scored her first professional goal on Saturday when she netted for Moron against Uppsala.

With her side already up a goal inside the opening three minutes, Magaia found a breakthrough for the match-winner when she netted in the 27th minute.

Moron would go on to win the Swedish Women's Cup encounter 2-1 as Ella Gunnarsson's second-half effort for Uppsala could not halt the win.

Magaia signed with Moron from South African National Women's League outfit Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), where she gained her career breakthrough, in January.

Macario emerged as one of the most lethal forwards for Banyana Banyana after contributing 36 goals to help her team finish runners up in the 2019-20 South African top-flight season.

The 26-year-old opted to leave TUT as the opportunity to move abroad came through, signing with ambitious Swedish side Moron.



Her switch came to fruition after her exploits won her the SNWL Player of the Season and also helped her to a seventh Cosafa Women's Cup triumph and she got named the Player of the Tournament.

With her first goal, head coach Patrik Nilsson will be excited about her impact on the side's final group game triumph against Uppsal despite already being eliminated from the national competition.

Having missed a promotion to Damallsvenskan last season, Moron will be counting on the South Africa international to achieve their quest this season when the campaign gets underway next month.

With an end to their 2020 Swedish Women's Cup journey, they are scheduled to open their Swedish Elitettan campaign against domestic rivals Alingsas on Sunday, April 4.