'I think I have that level' - Banyana star Magaia ready to prove worth at Moron

The 25-year-old joined the Swedish outfit in February and she is keen to help her side challenge for an Elitettan promotion ticket

South Africa striker Hildah Magaia believes that she has what it takes to lead Moron's attacking line to Elitettan promotion in the 2021 campaign.

Moron narrowly missed out on a promotion ticket to Damallsvenskan after they finished behind AIK and Hammarby in third last season.

Besides missing out on a top-flight place last term, Patrik Nilsson's side lost the services of striker Hayley Dowd, who netted 48 times in her last two seasons, to elite side Djurgardens.

For a replacement, Nilsson secured Banyana Banyana star Magaia from the South African club Tshwane University of Technology on a two-year deal and she is ready to deliver goals.

"I know she [Dowd] played here and did well, but it was time for her to move on," Magaia told Swedish tabloid Express Sports.



"Yes, I think I have that level. I think the club wants me here so that I can come and fill the place she left.

"As a striker, you always feel pressure to score goals. I want to do well so that we as a team can take the step up to the highest league."

Magaia netted 36 goals to help TUT to a runners-up spot in the SWNL top-flight season and later led Banyana to a Cosafa Women's Cup triumph, winning the Player of the Tournament award.

She featured for the final 45 minutes on her Moron debut in their 6-0 defeat to Pitea in a friendly on Sunday and is keen to fire on all cylinders when the new season gets underway.

"My main goal is to score many goals for the team, which in the end can be a reason why we go up," she added.

"I scored 36 goals in the league last season and led the shooting league together with another player.

"Due to covid we could not end the season but we had scored as many goals with one match left and would face each other."

Despite making her maiden professional move, the 25-year-old is gradually adapting to life and coping with the playing style of her new side.

"It seems to be high quality and I think I can learn a lot from the team. When I landed here, at first I did not think it would work for me with the weather, but now I have started to adapt," she concluded.

"It's a different culture and a different type of football but I see an opportunity to learn things. And I have a good feeling that I should be able to have a good season."