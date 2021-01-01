Banyana Banyana star Magaia grabs brace on Moron debut against Alingsas

The South Africa international announced her arrival at Skogsvallen IP in style, scoring twice against the visitors

Hildah Magaia scored a brace on her Moron debut in their 4-1 victory over Alingsas in Sunday’s Swedish Elitettan encounter.

The 26-year-old teamed up with the Swedish side from South African National Women's League outfit Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), on a two-year deal in January 2021.

The forward had ended her domestic career with South African outfit TUT, where she contributed 36 goals to help the team to finish runners up last term.

Magaia was left out of Banyana Banyana’s international friendlies against Zambia and Botswana to help her adapt to her new club.

Having netted in a friendly against Upsala, the centre-forward was handed a starting role against the visitors and wasted no time to announce herself in Sweden with her display at Skogsvallen IP.

The South Africa international did not take too long to announce herself as she opened the scoring for Moron in the sixth minute.

Patrik Nilsson's side was gifted another opportunity to extend their lead from a penalty kick and Magaia made no mistake to convert from the spot for the hosts with her second in the encounter.

After the break, Moron consolidated on their lead when Arianna Veland added the third 64th minute, although the visitors pulled one back through Taylor Townsend 12 minutes later.

Six minutes from full-time, Tuva Skoog netted the fourth to ensure Nilsson's team made a strong start to the season, at home.

Magaia was then replaced by Agnes Brannstrom in the 46th minute of the encounter after inspiring her side to a fine start in the game.

The attacker will hope to continue her outstanding displays when Moron take on Kalmar in their next Elitettan game on April 25.