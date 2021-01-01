Banyana star Fulutudilu bags second hat-trick as Glasgow City thrash Motherwell

The South African hit another hat-trick for her team as they conquered their visitors in a one-sided encounter

Ode Fulutudilu hit her second consecutive treble for Glasgow City this season as they secured an 8-0 victory over Motherwell in a Scottish Women's Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The South African had missed Banyana Banyana's friendlies against Zambia and Botswana as she tried to settle in well in Scotland.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Finnish giants Aland United in December, made an instant impact, scoring a hat-trick on her debut in her side's 7-0 triumph over Forfar Farmington a week ago.

On Sunday, Aiofe Colivill got the Scottish champions off to a flying start when she opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the encounter.

Fulutudilu doubled the lead for the hosts six minutes later before Colivill netted the third with her second of the contest to ensure a 3-0 lead inside the opening 25th minutes at Broadwood Stadium.

Seven minutes after the start of the second half, the red-hot South African forward helped Glasgow to a fourth with her second of the match, before Lauren Davidson extended the lead to five in the 54th minute.

Fulutudilu hit her treble to increase her side's tally to six, three minutes later before Davidson bagged her brace in the 70th minute and Leanne Crichton wrapped up the scoring eight minutes from full-time.

Fulutudilu played for 75 minutes of the tie before she was replaced by Jo Love and has now scored six goals in two appearances for Glasgow.

However, her South Africa compatriot Janine van Wyk, who turned 34 on Saturday, was an unused substitute.

The win took City to the top of the log with 27 points from 10 games, leapfrogging Rangers on most goals scored despite being tied on goal difference.

In-form Fulutudilu will aim to maintain her flying start in Scotland when they visit Hibernian at Ainslie Park Stadium on April 24.