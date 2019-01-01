Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart: We are not going to give it away to Germany

After losing two games in France, the goalkeeper says her South African side is not losing hope

Banyana Banyana lost their first two matches during their Women's World Cup debut campaign.

That includes a 3-1 loss to and a 1-0 defeat against . They will take on in their final game on Monday in .

Despite their poor start, Banyana still stand a chance of progressing to the Last 16 round if they can achieve the unexpected.

need a massive victory against the Germans and must hope the Chinese lose to the Spaniards in Le Harve. Then they will have to hope to get through as one of the best third-placed teams.

With the group's top spot up for grabs, Die Nationalelf won't be complacent and will aim to send the Africans packing from the competition.

The 2010 U17 Women's World Cup participant Kaylin Swart assures the media that her side will give the number two ranked team in the world a good fight at Stade de la Mosson.

“Germany is a big team and they are ranked pretty high,” Banyana keeper Swart told the media.

“We know they are one of the top teams in the world. It’s going to be a difficult task for us but we’ve prepared well so far.

"Whatever team the coach puts forward, the players chosen will give their all. It’s not going to be an easy game, but we are not going to give it away either.”

Even if they bow out of the tournament, Desiree Ellis' ladies will at least set their sights on ending their group stage campaign on a high.