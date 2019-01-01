Banyana Banyana’s Leandra Smeda joins Swedish side Vittsjo GIK

The Banyana Banyana player is happy to have joined the Swedish Women’s club

South Africa international Leandra Smeda has joined Swedish club Vittsjo GIK.

The midfielder is excited to have moved to the Swedish Damallsvenskan side and she feels that it is a perfect platform to take her career to the next level.

“I’m excited about the move to Sweden and I’m looking forward to a new challenge,” Smeda told GSport.

“Sweden has a really good league, it’s one of the best women’s football leagues in the world,” she said.

Smeda signed her first professional contract with FK Gintra-Universitetas from Lithuania and made her name by netting the first goal by a South African player in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She revealed how she landed her contract in Sweden after helping South Africa finish second at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

“I’m signed to LTA agency, so my agent came with the offer early January,” explained Smeda.

The Banyana Banyana player went on to praise the Minister of Sport which recently pledged R5 million as the government plans to launch the SAFA National Women’s League this year.

“I think it’s great that the Minister of Sport is coming on board. It shows there is progress, and hopefully the rest of the corporate world will also come on board and support women’s sport,” concluded.

Smeda is part of the Banyana squad that will face Sweden and the Netherlands in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Cape Town Stadium this month.