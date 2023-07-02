Banyana Banyana thumped by ruthless Botswana after SA's World Cup-bound squad boycotts friendly match

Banyana Banyana lost 5-0 to Botswana but the bigger picture is that the national team is facing turmoil ahead of their departure to the World Cup.

Botswana thumped Banyana 5-0 in Tsakane

Banyana senior players boycotted the match

Ellis fielded a second stream Banyana side

WHAT HAPPENED: Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was forced to name a makeshift team to play Botswana after the country's Fifa Women's World Cup squad decided to boycott the match.

The reason for the boycott is that Banyana were not happy with the match venue, Tsakane Stadium, as they suggested that the venue was substandard to host their World Cup preparation match.

However, the match did take place and the Mares beat Banyana 5-0 to register their maiden win over South Africa since 2011. Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe opened the scoring with a first-half hat-trick before Mamelodi Sundown' Refilwe Tholakele netted a brace.

WHAT WAS SAID: Banyana are set to depart for the World Cup and Sports and Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa has intervened amid Banyana's potential revolt ahead of the global spectacle.

"We are 18 days away from the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 July 2023 in Australia and New Zealand," Kodwa said in a statement released on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana players, according to a report by TimesLive, are seeking payment of about R1-million each for playing three group games in the World Cup. The minister will continue to intervene in the matter.

"It has come to my attention that there are serious concerns that have been expressed by Banyana, the South African women’s national football team, which have been brought to the attention of the South African Football Association (Safa) and the South African Football Players Union (Sapfu). I have been in contact with the president of Safa, Danny Jordaan," Kodwa's statement read.

WHAT'S NEXT: Kodwa said he is intending to meet with the South African Football Players Union to "obtain a status update on the state of readiness of Banyana's World Cup participation.

"I will be meeting with the South Africa Football Players Union on Tuesday 4 July 2023 to hear the serious concerns expressed by the team."