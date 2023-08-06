Banyana Banyana suffered from 'tiredness & fatigue' - Ellis explains loss against Netherlands in Women's World Cup

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is adamant her team ran out of gas in the second half in Women's World Cup loss against the Netherlands.

SA reached Women's World Cup Round of 16

Eliminated by Netherlands who won 2-0

Ellis explains second half's struggles

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa played well in the first half despite going to the break trailing by a solitary goal.

In the second half, the 2022 Wafcon Champions struggled to cope with Oranje's pace and passing, eventually conceding another goal thanks to Kaylin Swart's howler.

Ellis is adamant her team did well, but their main undoing was to capitalise on the chances they created.

WHAT SHE SAID: "I can only say one thing, if their goalkeeper gets Player of the Match, what does that tell you? Once again we created chances and we made errors in critical phases but I’m very proud of these players, they gave their all today and they know that they were in the game," Ellis told SuperSport TV after the game.

"[Banyana] came here to put up a fight and put up a game [but] in the second half, the tiredness and fatigue came in but we still tried to create a few opportunities. South Africa can be very proud of this team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ellis further stated Banyana would love to qualify for the next edition.

"When we came the first time, we said we want to come back [and] we definitely want to come back [in 2027]," she added.

"I think this team has grown and one or two little things here and there and we could be celebrating now, but good luck to the Netherlands, we wish them well as they continue but I am very proud of this team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While a section of Mzansi believes Ellis made some wanting decisions, the majority feel Banyana have done their best and deserve a heroic welcome.

Reaching the Round of 16 in this edition was a massive improvement for South Africa who were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in France.

WHAT NEXT: Banyana will play the USA in a back-to-back international friendly match in September.