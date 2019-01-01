Banyana Banyana striker Mulaudzi thought Uefa Champions League dream was a scam

The 29-year-old has teamed up with the Cypriot side after a fine Women's World Cup outing in France

International Rhoda Mulaudzi has joined Cypriot Women's First Division side Apollon Ladies on a one-year deal.

The Banyana Banyana forward will experience her first professional season in Europe, with the Cypriot reigning champions after ending her six-month contract with Canberra United in .

At Canberra, the 29-year-old made 12 appearances, scoring four goals for Heather Garriock's side in the Westfield W-League last season.

Commenting on her move, Mulaudzi expressed delight about joining the European outfit and is eager to succeed in Cyprus.

“I still don’t believe how it happened. The vice president of the club in-boxed me on Facebook, asking if I was available to join their team and at first I thought it was a scam," Mulaudzi told Safa.

"But my faith pushed me to go ahead and probe further, and here I am today seeing another dream come true.

“I am so happy I don’t even know what to say – this is just a good indication that when God says ''Yes'', no one can say ''No''.

"He has been really amazing to me – first taking me to Australia, then getting a chance again in the national team, playing in the World Cup and now this, what more can I ask for?

“I am so looking forward to this competition, and I am very happy to be playing at this level. However, it just seems too far. I can’t wait to get on the pitch.”

The former player, who was part of Banyana's maiden Women's World Cup campaign in becomes the first to sign a contract after the tournament.

She is the first South African to sign for a club in Cyprus and will be donning jersey number 12 at Apollon.

With her transfer finalized, Mulaudzi will aim to adapt quickly during pre-season training ahead of her side's Uefa Women's campaign.

Apollon have been drawn against 's Sturm Graz, 's Braga and hosts Rigas for the UWCL preliminary stage to be staged from August 7-13 in Latvia.