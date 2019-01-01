Banyana Banyana stars outshine Nigerians as Beijing Phoenix beat Henan Huishang

The South African stars were celebrating at the expense of the Nigerian players in this high-profile Chinese encounter

South African duo Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo were the victors as 's Onome Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo's Henan Huishang fell to a 3-1 defeat against Beijing Phoenix on Wednesday.

Henan were aiming to maintain their unbeaten run this season after gaining four points from their two opening games, while Beijing were eyeing their second win of the season away from home.

The hosts started on the back foot as goals from Zhang Xinyue and Ma Xiaoxu gave the visitors a first-half advantage at Henan Provincial Stadium.

Article continues below

After the restart, Wang Yan netted the third for Beijing but Lou Jiahui's late effort through Chiwendu Ihezuo's assist was not enough to save Henan from their maiden defeat of the season.

Kgatlana failed to add to her goal tally in the league but impressed alongside Motlhalo in the visitors' triumph, while Ebi and Ihezuo didn't perform poorly despite the home loss.

#CWSL | Henan Huishang 1-3 Beijing BG Phoenix



Two consecutive wins for Beijing in the competition. Zhang Xinyue and Ma Xiaoxu opened a 2-0 advantage in the first half before the defender Wang Yan grabs the third. Lou Jiahui pulled one back to Henan in the final half. pic.twitter.com/nNPpuVvJrE — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) July 24, 2019

The win moves Beijing to second with six points from three games, while the loss left Henan in fourth with fourth points from three matches.