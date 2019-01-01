Banyana Banyana star Mthanda battles Mahrez for Caf Goal of the Year award

Her superb strike at the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup is in the race for the best goal of the year, along with the Manchester City star

Amandi Mthanda has been shortlisted for the 2019 Caf Goal of the Year Award for her goal against Zimbabwe at the 2019 Cosafa Women's Championship in .

The 23-year-old becomes the second-ever South African woman to be nominated, and the only female player on a list of six players in contention for this year's gong, which includes Riyad Mahrez.

She also competes for the coveted prize announced by the African football governing body Caf on Thursday, along with Abdoulaye Diaby, Youcef Belaili, Amadou Haidara and Idris Mbombo.​

The University of Johannesburg’s Sportswoman of the Year 2019 scored five goals as Banyana Banyana retained the Cosafa Women's Championship for the third time in a row in August.

The selected goal was the striker's first-half superb finish restored Banyana 's lead against Zimbabwe before they went on to win 3-1 to book their passage to the final of the competition.

The South Africa international will aim to become the second South African female footballer to claim the prize after compatriot Thembi Kgatlana claimed the gong in 2018.

The winner will be decided by a fan poll and will be announced at a ceremony in on January 7, 2020.