Banyana Banyana star Magaia scores for Moron at Lidkoping

The South Africa international was at her best for the Skogsvallen IP outfit but could not save her side from defeat

Hildah Magaia was on target for Moron in their 2-1 defeat against Lidkoping in Sunday’s Swedish Elitettan encounter.

The 26-year-old joined the Swedish side from South African outfit TUT in January and made an instant impact with a brace-scoring debut in their 4-1 victory over Alingsas in her last outing.

Following her superb maiden appearance, the South Africa international was handed her second start of the season and did well to make her mark despite her side's slip up away from home.

Having failed to see all points at stake against Alvsjo AIK, Moron also made a false start to the encounter as Jennifer Davidsson gave the hosts the crucial lead after just five minutes of action.

However, the visitors fought hard to make a response and eventually found an important breakthrough through Magaia in the 20th minute.

After the restart, both teams laboured to see the back of the net but it was the hosts that celebrated a triumph after they grabbed the winner courtesy of Ida Pettersson's strike 17 minutes from time.

Magaia was in action from the start to finish for Patrik Nilsson's side on her second Elittetan game and has now scored three goals in two league games and four in all five outings for her new side.

The defeat was the second in three games for Moron and it saw them drop to eighth on the table with four points from four games.



She will hope to shine in front of goal in helping her side return to winning ways when they visit Jitex in their next game on May 16.