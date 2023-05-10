Banyana Banyana stalwart Van Wyk responds to prospect of missing 2023 World Cup, ponders retirement

Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk has opened up on the possibility of missing out on the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran defender has of late been excluded from Banyana camps as they prepare for the global tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Her snubbing comes less than a year after she captained South Africa to their first-ever Africa Women’s Cup of Nations. But now it appears she is no longer in coach Desiree Ellis’ plans and might not be heading Down Under.

Van Wyk describes being frozen out of the national team as “disappointing” and indicates that she is now looking to retire within the next year. Despite being saddened by the possibility of missing out on the World Cup, the 36-year-old would call it quits with the satisfaction of having lifted the Wafcon trophy, after being runners-up on five occasions.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I always wanted to lift that trophy [Wafcon],” she told The Guardian.

“It was an incomplete dream of mine. And we won at the right time, when women’s football is exploding. We were on the news, we were in papers, people are following women’s football in our country and that is something that we as a national team created.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ellis describes how she started playing football and how she broke racial barriers training as the only white girl in the KwaThema township.

“The nearest women’s team I could play for was in a township and as the only white girl it was difficult at first,” she said.

“I had to learn a different culture and background and a whole different language of the game. I had never seen such living conditions in my life. Some of the girls didn’t have any shoes or football boots and I was getting football boots every second or third month. It made me realise how privileged I was and what I had.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Wyk’s name appears in South Africa’s history books as the most-capped footballer in the country with 183 Banyana caps. She has participated in eight Wafcon finals as well as going to the Olympic Games twice.

If she was included in the squad going to Australia/New Zealand, it would be her second World Cup after featuring in the last edition. As she prepares for retirement, she has already armed herself with a Uefa B coaching license.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN WYK? The next few weeks could be an anxious period for Van Wyk as she waits to see if her name will appear in Ellis' final squad for the World Cup.