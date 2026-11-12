Banyana Banyana's Linda Motlhalo on upcoming World Cup Play-Off tournament: 'We have a similar style to Brazil...'

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The midfield star believes South Africa possesses a footballing identity mirrored by the giants of South American football. As the nation prepares for a high-stakes play-off tournament, the veteran midfielder is drawing parallels between her side and the legendary style of Brazil.

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The road to Brazil via Morocco

Midfield anchor Linda Motlhalo remains optimistic despite the pressure, highlighting that the team's technical approach remains their greatest asset. Speaking about the upcoming challenges against Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, and Ecuador, she noted that the technical profile of their opponents suits the South African philosophy. The 28-year-old, who has already participated in two World Cups, is eager to secure a third appearance in a country she holds in high regard. Having experienced Brazil during the 2016 Olympic Games, Motlhalo is desperate to return to the spiritual home of the beautiful game for the premier women's competition.

“I was in Brazil with Banyana Banyana for the Olympics in 2016, and it’s an amazing country. Being there for the World Cup, in the country where football was born, really, would be incredible. And I always feel we in South Africa have a similar style to Brazil, even if they are more advanced than us. Personally it’s a big one to be part of. If we qualify, I will be going there at my peak and doing everything to enjoy my soccer and achieve something special,” the midfielder explained to FIFA.com.

Tactical analysis of the play-off opponents

“We have played against Asian teams so many times that we know what style of play to expect. It’s always a fascinating challenge because they tend to be ball-playing teams — they want the ball at their feet the whole time and there’s constant movement. And that’s exactly how we play. Asian teams are not really physical, which is a plus for us because, as South Africans, we are not that strong either, but we use our brains and our speed. The biggest thing will be making sure we are the ones who are on the ball more and creating the chances,” Motlhalo detailed during her assessment.

However, the challenge posed by Ecuador is expected to be markedly different. South American sides often combine technical skill with a robust physical presence, a combination that has occasionally troubled Banyana in the past. Motlhalo pointed out that the team must rely on their intelligence to overcome larger, more aggressive opponents. Drawing on past experiences against continental powerhouses like Nigeria and Ivory Coast, she believes the team is mentally prepared for a physical battle. “With Ecuador, it could be the opposite of a physical test. But we have played against the likes of Ivory Coast and Nigeria, who are quite physical. We will just need to use our brains more and if we do, I think we will be fine,” she added.

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Building a legacy for South African football

For Motlhalo, this tournament is about more than just her personal career milestones; it is about the sustainable growth of the women's game in South Africa. The increased visibility from the 2023 World Cup has already transformed the landscape of the sport domestically. Qualifying for the 2027 edition is seen as essential for maintaining this momentum and providing a pathway for the next generation of players. Motlhalo believes that the exposure gained from competing on the world stage creates a "brighter picture" for young girls who dream of following in the footsteps of the current national team stars.

Reflecting on her own development, the midfielder feels she is entering her prime years. Her debut tournament in 2019 was hampered by injury, but the 2023 campaign allowed her to truly showcase her abilities. Now, with more maturity and a deeper tactical understanding, she feels ready to lead the team to success in Morocco and beyond. “I think I am growing as a player and my understanding of the game is getting better and better. At my first World Cup in 2019, I was unfortunate with injury and it didn’t go as I hoped. Then in 2023 I really got to play more minutes and it was a great experience. This time I am hoping it will be even better,” she noted.

The stakes could not be higher for Banyana as they head into the final weeks of preparation. The importance of the tournament extends to the commercial and cultural impact of the sport back home. Motlhalo concluded by emphasizing the necessity of qualification for the broader ecosystem of the sport. “It’s very important for us to qualify for the World Cup. We need to have a brighter picture for South African players and younger kids coming through. At the last World Cup it was amazing how much coverage we had. And to see women’s football moving in such a positive direction we need to keep that going.”