Banyana Banyana receive warm Women's World Cup reception in Le Harve

Desiree Ellis's side are now in the North West of France where they will launch their campaign against Spain

The women's team was welcomed to a friendly reception in Le Harve, on Monday.

In the wake of Sunday's 7-2 thrashing in their final preparation game against Norway, Desiree Ellis's side is set for their maiden World Cup appearance in France.

Prior to Sunday's game, Banyana Banyana played eight friendlies with no win, starting with a 2-1 home defeat to the in a friendly on January 19.

That followed with a 0-0 draw against three days later before losing three games and picking up one draw at the Cyprus Women's Cup in March.

It was their seventh campaign in the Cyprus Cup. Banyana lost 2-1 to , 3-0 to Finland and 4-0 to Korea DPR in the group stages before the 2-2 draw with Finland.

In a farewell match in April, they were forced to a 2-2 draw by fellow debutants in Durban before a 3-0 defeat to world champions USA a month later.

At Stade Océane, South Africa begin their World Cup campaign against on June 8, before facing in their second Group B encounter five days later.

They end the group phase against on June 17.

