Banyana Banyana receive warm Women's World Cup reception in Le Harve
The South Africa women's team was welcomed to a friendly reception in Le Harve, France on Monday.
In the wake of Sunday's 7-2 thrashing in their final preparation game against Norway, Desiree Ellis's side is set for their maiden World Cup appearance in France.
A smallanyana welcome ceremony for @Banyana_Banyana as they arrive in Le Havre, France for their 1st match of the 2019 @FIFAWWC on Saturday 8 June #FIFAWWC #BanyanaBanyana #LeMomentDeBriller @SAFA_net #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/4oDBS5wNrM— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 3, 2019
Prior to Sunday's game, Banyana Banyana played eight friendlies with no win, starting with a 2-1 home defeat to the Netherlands in a friendly on January 19.
That followed with a 0-0 draw against Sweden three days later before losing three games and picking up one draw at the Cyprus Women's Cup in March.
It was their seventh campaign in the Cyprus Cup. Banyana lost 2-1 to Czech Republic, 3-0 to Finland and 4-0 to Korea DPR in the group stages before the 2-2 draw with Finland.
In a farewell match in April, they were forced to a 2-2 draw by fellow debutants Jamaica in Durban before a 3-0 defeat to world champions USA a month later.
At Stade Océane, South Africa begin their World Cup campaign against Spain on June 8, before facing China in their second Group B encounter five days later.
They end the group phase against Germany on June 17.