Banyana Banyana put another three past Madagascar to run out 7-0 winners on aggregate and progress to the third round of Olympic Qualification

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana have safely navigated their way into the third round of the CAF 2028 LA Olympic Games qualifiers following a convincing 3-0 victory over Madagascar on Tuesday. The result at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium ensured a 7-0 aggregate triumph for the former African champions, who had already established a commanding four-goal lead in the first leg.

Ellis opted to shuffle her deck for the second leg, handing starts to goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and star forward Thembi Kgatlana. The changes did little to disrupt the rhythm of the home side, who dominated possession from the opening whistle. However, the first half proved to be a frustrating affair as Madagascar’s defensive block held firm.

The pressure continued to mount as the first half progressed, with Kgatlana and Magaia both narrowly missing a dangerous cross delivered by Salgado-Moodaly. Kgatlana, ever the threat, saw a 25th-minute effort saved before having a goal disallowed shortly after due to a foul in the buildup. Amogelang Motau came closest to opening the scoring before the interval when her well-struck free-kick rattled the crossbar.

The deadlock was finally broken just moments after the restart when Salgado-Moodaly found the back of the net in the 46th minute. Benefiting from a well-placed assist by Magaia, the midfielder provided the breakthrough that Banyana’s dominance had deserved. The goal settled any lingering nerves and allowed the hosts to play with more freedom as they looked to add gloss to the aggregate scoreline.









The relentless pressure eventually forced a second goal as substitute Ronnel Donnelly made an immediate impact from the bench. Rising highest to meet a cross from Kgatlana, Donnelly headed home to double the advantage on the night.









The Mamelodi Sundowns forward was not finished there, as she soon doubled her personal tally following another assist from the tireless Kgatlana.









Donnelly’s second-half brace took her overall tally for the national team to six goals, marking her out as a key figure in Ellis’ plans for the upcoming rounds. The efficiency of the South African attack in the second period reflected the gulf in class between the two nations,

The progression to the third round keeps South Africa on track for their ultimate goal of competing in Los Angeles in 2028. After the disappointment of missing out on previous editions, there is a renewed sense of purpose within the squad to ensure they represent the continent on the global stage.

Looking ahead, the road to the Olympic Games will only become more difficult as the heavyweights of African football enter the fray. However, with the core of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations winning squad still available and the emergence of talents like Donnelly, Banyana Banyana will feel confident of their chances.

The focus now shifts to the third round, where the tactical preparation and execution will need to remain at a high level to navigate the final hurdles of the qualification process and secure their ticket to the United States.



