Banyana Banyana player suspended for allegedly assaulting referee 'using her soccer boots to inflict injuries on the official’s face'

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The South African Football Association has taken decisive action against JVW FC player Shannon Macomo following allegations of a brutal physical assault on a match official. The incident, which has shocked the domestic game, reportedly left a young female referee with facial injuries after a league fixture turned violent.

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Provisional suspension handed down by SAFA

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has officially confirmed the immediate suspension of Shannon Macomo pending a formal disciplinary hearing. The JVW FC player is accused of physically attacking a match official following a Hollywoodbets Super League Amplified clash against the University of Fort Hare. The match, which took place at Wits Stadium in Johannesburg on October 25, 2026, ended in a 1-0 defeat for Macomo's side, but the fallout from the final whistle has completely overshadowed the result on the pitch.

“JVW FC player Shannon Macomo has been suspended with immediate effect pending a SAFA disciplinary hearing,” the association confirmed. “The move comes after an incident where a match official was allegedly assaulted by the player following their Hollywoodbets Super League Amplified match against the University of Fort Hare on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at the Wits Stadium in Johannesburg. Both Macomo and the club have been served with the provisional suspension letter. JVW FC faces the University of Johannesburg on Sunday at the Kabokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga,” as detailed by FARPost.

Akhona Makalima leads condemnation of violence

“I am deeply disturbed and angered by reports that a young female referee was assaulted by a player from JVW, allegedly using her soccer boots to inflict injuries on the official’s face,” Makalima shared via her Instagram account. “Imagine being a parent who sends their daughter to officiate a football match, trusting that she will return home safely. But only for her to come home with marks on her face because someone chose violence over discipline, respect and sportsmanship. As a woman in sport, and someone who has dedicated her life to football, this is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable.”

Makalima further noted that such incidents are a massive step backward for the development of women's football in the country. She emphasized that authorities are working hard to make the game a welcoming environment for girls, but brutal acts like this threaten to undo years of progress. “We are working tirelessly to encourage parents to allow their daughters to participate in sport. We are advocating for the safety of women and girls, promoting safeguarding, and creating environments where young female athletes and match officials can thrive without fear. Yet, incidents of violence against match officials continue to undermine everything we are trying to build,” she added.

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Demands for systemic change in South African football

The veteran official did not stop at condemning the specific act, instead calling for a wider cultural shift to protect match officials from physical harm. She questioned the current state of the game, asking how many more incidents must occur before the authorities implement permanent solutions. Makalima's plea resonated with many who feel that the protection of referees has been neglected for too long, leading to a climate where intimidation is becoming dangerously normalized.

“How do we encourage young girls to participate in sport when the very environments meant to nurture them are becoming places of violence and intimidation? How many match officials must be assaulted before decisive action is taken? Must we wait for someone to lose their life before we collectively acknowledge the severity of this crisis? The ongoing hostility, hatred and brutality directed at match officials must come to an end. No disagreement over a decision, no frustration during a match, and no competitive pressure can ever justify physical violence. Football is not a battleground for uncontrolled anger. Football is not for gangsters. And a referee is never a punching bag,” Makalima stated emphatically.

In her concluding remarks, Makalima urged all stakeholders, from clubs to coaches, to ensure that safeguarding becomes more than just a policy on a piece of paper. “I call upon football authorities, clubs, leagues, players, coaches and all stakeholders to take a firm stand against violence. Allegations of assault must be investigated thoroughly. Accountability must follow. Appropriate disciplinary measures must be applied without fear or favour. Safeguarding cannot remain a statement on paper; it must be evident in our actions. To my fellow match officials: we must stand together in solidarity. Our unity is our strength. We must demand safe working environments, respect for our profession, and meaningful protection against violence. No referee should have to fear for their physical safety simply for doing their job. To parents: your concerns are valid. To young girls aspiring to become athletes or match officials: you deserve to participate in sport with dignity, safety and confidence. Sport is supposed to instil discipline, encourage unity, teach respect and build character. What we are witnessing is a betrayal of those very values. We cannot continue to normalise violence against match officials. We cannot remain silent. And we cannot allow brutality to become part of the culture of our game. The time for excuses is over. The time for accountability is now. Protect our match officials. Safeguard our girls. Restore dignity to football.”