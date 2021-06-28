Banyana Banyana & Netherlands friendly off after five test Covid-19 positive

The South Africans were set to use the build-up to prepare for Awcon qualifiers

The friendly match between South Africa and the Netherlands scheduled for July 3 has been called off.

The decision has been reached by Safa after five team members tested positive for Covid-19.

The South Africans were to leave the country on Monday to play the European side this weekend in preparations for the Awcon qualifiers.

On their part, the Lionesses were using the build-up to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23 to August 8.

What is Banyana coach Desiree Ellis saying?

"This is a difficult time where we are in the middle of the third wave in our country, and unfortunately Banyana Banyana has not been spared from this pandemic," the 58-year-old former midfielder told Safa.

"Due to positive cases in our camp, the full delegation has been put into isolation, and we will therefore not be able to honour the friendly fixture against the Netherlands. At this moment, of utmost importance is the health of everyone – both us and our opponents – and football takes second place.

Article continues below

She has now challenged everyone involved to ensure the laid measures are practised to avoid spreading the virus.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank the Netherlands for the invite and also wish them all the best at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games," Ellis continued.

"To my fellow South Africans, please take extra care and caution out there – Covid-19 is real, let’s protect each other by wearing masks in public, keeping a safe distance, and sanitizing all the time."