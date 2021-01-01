Banyana Banyana must not forget what happened against Botswana - Ellis

The South Africans subdued their Cosafa rivals to claim the regional title last time out but the manager is not leaving anything to chance

Desiree Ellis has outlined her target with the South Africa women's senior national team for Tuesday's international friendly with Botswana.

Banyana Banyana launched their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations preparations in style as they defeated Tokyo-bound Zambia 3-1 at the Bidvest Stadium to mark a winning start to year 2021.

A first-half brace from Noko Matlou and a second-half strike from Thembi Kgatlana saw Banyana subdue the Copper Queens despite Barbara Banda's opener for the visitors in Johannesburg.

Ahead of their second April test match, the manager is hoping her side can continue their winning momentum, against their 2020 Cosafa Women's Cup final opponents at Milpark.

"Botswana have been in camp for the last two weeks as they are also preparing for their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifying match that is expected to be played in June," Ellis told Goal.

"So it will be huge but once more, we must challenge players to raise their game and make sure that they have not forgotten what happened in the past.

"The aim is always to win the game but we have missed so much football so we want to make sure that we are defensively well organised but most importantly convert our chances.

"We need to be better with our movements on and off the ball and that will be a great start to our preparations."

Ellis' side has not lost outrightly in the course of 90 minutes to The Mares in their previous 10 meetings, winning eight times, including a 2-1 victory in the Cosafa Women's Cup final last November.

The only two draws came in the Caf 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in August 2019 when both teams recorded a 0-0 score on aggregate before Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang's side advanced via a 3-2 penalty win.

She will yet again be counting on Kgatlana and Matlou to complete back-to-back wins over their visitors, following the Eibar duo's impactful presence gainst Bruce Mwape's team last Saturday.