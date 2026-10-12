Banyana Banyana must improve in Olympic Qualifying second leg against Madagascar says Linda Motlhalo

South Africa effectively put one foot in the third round of the 2028 Olympic qualifiers with a resounding 4-0 victory over Madagascar on Friday afternoon. The match, which took place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, saw Desiree Ellis’ side display their clinical edge despite the unusual circumstances of the fixture.

The star of the show was undoubtedly 22-year-old striker Ronnel Donnelly, who produced a breakthrough performance on the international stage. Donnelly showed remarkable composure to net her first-ever hat-trick for the national team, providing the cutting edge that the coach has been looking for in the final third.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, Linda Motlhalo believes there is still significant room for growth within the team's performance.

The midfield maestro, who remains a central figure in the squad's tactical setup, was quick to temper the celebrations with a call for higher standards. She acknowledged that while the primary objective of securing a first-leg advantage was achieved, the technical and tactical execution could be sharpened ahead of more difficult challenges in the later rounds of the qualification process.

“It was a really good job from the ladies, but we hold ourselves to high standards, so I think in terms of how we played, we can improve. There’s still a lot of work to be done but I am happy that we won the first leg,” Motlhalo told Sowetan.

Her comments reflect a culture of excellence within the Banyana camp as they look to return to the global stage after missing out on recent Olympic tournaments.

The journey to Los Angeles 2028 is a lengthy one, with only two spots available for the entire African continent. Banyana are desperate to secure their place, having last appeared at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016.

Coach Desiree Ellis used the first leg to experiment with her squad depth, opting for a starting line-up that leaned heavily on the next generation of talent.

Motlhalo was full of praise for the coach’s decision to integrate these emerging players into the senior setup during such an important fixture.

“This is what we want, a mixture of new and old players so that new players can get experience. It’s good seeing them getting some minutes,” she added.

The focus now shifts immediately to the second leg, which will be held at the same venue on Tuesday. Unlike the first leg, fans will be permitted to attend as it serves as South Africa's official home fixture.

The presence of a home crowd is expected to provide an extra boost for Banyana Banyana as they look to finalize their progression. Kick-off is set for 6pm local time, and the team will be eager to put Motlhalo's calls for improvement into practice in front of their supporters.

The 4-0 win over Madagascar provides a perfect foundation, but as Motlhalo and the rest of the squad are aware, the path to Los Angeles will require even greater levels of consistency and clinical play against Africa's elite nations.