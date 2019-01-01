Banyana Banyana land in Fukuoka for Japan friendly

Desiree Ellis' side arrived in the Asian nation on Thursday morning ahead of Thursday's clash with the Japanese

's women side have landed in Fukuoka ahead of Sunday's international friendly against .

Banyana Banyana will take on the 2020 Olympic Games hosts in a test match, having bowed out of the African qualifiers after a second-round defeat against Botswana in September.

Desiree Ellis' side, who departed Johannesburg on Tuesday evening, landed at Fukuoka international Airport for what could be their last match in 2019 with the Japanese.

Banyana Banyana have landed in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Senior National Women's team play their Japanese counterparts on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/73CD3cbNbv — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) November 7, 2019

On arriving in the nation’s southern city, the South African delegation was joined by acting captain Refiloe Jane, who teamed up with the squad from her base in .

At the Airport, the team was immediately driven to the Active Resorts Fukuoka, where they will be lodged during their stay in Japan.

The African Women's Cup of Nations Cup runners-up will be meeting with Asako Takakura's team for the second time after they played out a 0-0 draw at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

South Africa are hoping to end the year on a high as they start preparations for a 12-team African Women's Cup of Nations next year.