Banyana Banyana growing their pool of players - Ellis

The tactician desires more off-camp progress of her locally based squad despite her delight in Sunday's win over the Crocodiles

women's head coach Desiree Ellis is delighted with the performance of her local players following the victory in their international friendly against Lesotho in Tsakane on Sunday.

Banyana Banyana were regrouping for the first time in 2020 since they lost 2-0 to last November and an all locally-based side put up an impressive show to claim a 3-0 win at Tsakane Stadium.



A brace from Rhoda Mulaudzi and Sibulele Holweni ensured the reigning Cosafa Women's Cup champions thrashed the Crocodiles to record a winning start in their first international match of the year.

On the heels of Lesotho's win, the coach, who is aiming to lead her side to a first-ever African Women's Cup of Nations glory later this year, insists there is a need to do more off camp.

"We always say that we want to have a match to test new players and make the pool bigger," Ellis told the media.

"We started well although there were a few low moments I think we did reasonably well in the first half and we made a couple of changes in the second half and we created a lot of opportunities.

"I was happy for [Rhoda] Mulaudzi, who got two goals and was hoping she got her third as they don't come often in the international game. We saw other young players and it was a worthwhile exercise.

"To bring a new group of players and get the performance against Lesotho, we've got to be happy. We always need to look for more room for improvement and the concerns about the chances we create but not putting the ball in the back of the net.

"But I think the solution will come right when we do a lot more work outside of camp. This has been a problem for us. We were in control from start to finish and their moment off the ball was a delight.

"It was an exciting week with new players from different backgrounds and parts of the country. It can only augur well for the national team and competition for places in the team going forward."

Banyana Banyana will hope for another international friendly next month as they gear up for the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifier in June after drawing a bye in the first round for April.

