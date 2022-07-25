Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini grateful to football for saving her from getting depressed

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper explained how playing in goal helped her switch her mind from off-field issues that nearly ruined her life

South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has revealed how football saved her life.

The Mamelodi Sundowns player, voted Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the just-concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, is grateful that playing between the posts helped her switch her mind from other pressing off-field issues.

“Playing football saved my life in ways you can never ever imagine,” said Dlamini as reported by SABC.

“Almost fell into depression but I came back, football saved me so, hey young girl, it is possible and please don’t be afraid to be a goalkeeper, I know it can make you thin sometimes, but be brave enough to stand and be you,” she added.

Dlamini was in goal for all six matches as Banyana Banyana claimed their maiden continental title, following a 2-1 victory over hosts Morocco on Saturday. The 29-year-old kept three clean sheets while conceding just three goals.

“I’m extremely grateful to be part of this beautiful team, a team that motivates South Africans because I know for a fact that South Africans are going crazy,” said Dlamini.

“I’m excited to be part of this amazing tournament, it has grown, it's humongous. And [to] the sponsors, keep on coming and support women. I am grateful for the league in South Africa, Sasol and also Hollywoodbets for creating because without their support we wouldn’t be here.”

Dlamini had in a previous interview explained how the bond within the Banyana Banyana squad was driving them to Wafcon success.

“There is something about this team that is just different and unbreakable. Every player in this team wants to win. They are motivated,” said Dlamini.

“I know that every player wants to do this to inspire change and positive vibes in South Africa. When you walk onto the field, nobody wants to lose a game. We want to inspire youngsters who are depressed and want to improve themselves.”

Dlamini, who has 15 caps for South Africa, will be hoping to be fit and available for Banyana Banyana during next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.