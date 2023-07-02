Banyana Banyana deserve heavy Botswana defeat, who chose them? It's a disgrace - Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo shows no sympathy for Banyana Banyana after they lost 5-0 to Botswana in an international friendly.

Banyana's World Cup squad boycotted the match against Botswana

Ellis had to field and makeshift team against The Mares

Sports minister set to continue intervention as Banyana look forward to World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Banyana Banyana were thumped 5-0 by Botswana in a friendly international on Sunday afternoon in a match that was marred by a boycott by senior players.

Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis had to field a stopgap team following the players' refusal to play the game at the Tsakane Stadium as they deemed the venue below par for their Fifa Women's World Cup preparation.

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star Doctor Khumalo says Banyana deserved to lose the game as he wagged his finger at the players who decided to play amidst the boycott by the players selected for the World Cup.

WHAT WAS SAID: "To them, they want to play, they are looking at this team as Banyana and they are showing professionalism. Have you ever seen coach Desiree approaching the line to give instructions? No. This is something not right. Let’s tell the truth about our football, this is not the true reflection of what we are supposed to be seen as South Africans and unfortunately, it is out there," said Khumalo as per iDiski Times.

"Why are you going to play when people are fighting? This is a disgrace. Why are they honouring the game when they know they are not ready to play because you can tell they are still being developed.

"Your seniors are fighting for this [payment issues] and you are saying ‘you crazy, we are going to play? They deserve it (to lose). Who chose them? What I’m looking at is a shame and disgrace, because I did so much to make this flag to be recognized in the world and people come and do this?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana moved up on the latest ranking after they beat the 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month. But Khumalo reckons that Banyana's boycott and subsequent defeat will reflect badly on the men's senior national team.

"What are we doing there? This is not all about Banyana because even Bafana is reflected badly here. The truth needs to be told. Why do they honour this game? They can’t play, they can’t. They are exposed," said Khumalo.

WHAT'S NEXT: Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa is set to meet with the South African Football Players Union and Safa on Tuesday as he tries to make an intervention in the matter.