Banyana Banyana coach Ellis wary of Eswatini's attacking threat

The South African tactician warned her side against taking anything for granted against the Super Falcons on Friday

women's team head coach Desiree Ellis is wary of Eswatini ahead of their clash in the Cosafa Women's Cup on Friday.

The two teams are set to meet in a Group A encounter at Wolfson Stadium in what will be their second game of the tournament.

Banyana Banyana enjoyed a winning start to their title defence, with a 2-0 win over Angola as they will be playing for the first time, against the Super Falcons in the competition's history.

However, the Banyana legend is expecting a tough Super Falcons side, who had recorded a bright start, with a 4-2 win over Comoros.

“We had a good start against Angola and now we are on to the next match which is Eswatini," Ellis told Safa.net.

"They also had a very good comeback against Comoros and they showed that they have the resilience and staying power.

"They love to shoot from afar and with their long-distance shooting, they proved that they can be a threat.

"We have to, once again, be on top of our game and make sure that we execute our plans really well and if we do that we should get a positive result."

Ellis will be eyeing another group stage win to claim the top spot in Group A in the encounter scheduled to kick-off at 15:30 CAT.