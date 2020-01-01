Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk suffers knee injury

Glasgow City are set to be without the South African defender due to a knee problem.

international Janine Van Wyk has sustained a knee injury, Glasgow City have confirmed.

The 33-year-old had only joined the Scottish champions as a free agent in July, seven months after parting ways with Danish outfit Fortuna Hjorring.

The Banyana Banyana captain went on to make her debut for the Scottish side in a 9-1 Women's quarter-final humiliation against at San Sebastien in August.

Her outing against the German giants also marked her first-ever appearance in Europe's coveted women's club competition.

"The club can confirm that defender Janine Van Wyk will be sidelined for a number of weeks after suffering a knee injury in training," Glasgow City announced on its website.

"Everyone wishes Janine a speedy recovery and we look forward to having her back on the pitch as soon as possible."

The knee injury suffered follows a previous knock suffered during Banyana Banyana's campaign in the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup last August.

And the former Houston Dash defender has taken to social media to let out her disappointment over her latest injury.

"Absolutely devasted to announce that I'll be out of action for a while after suffering another knee injury," Van Wyk wrote on Instagram.

"This really couldn't have come a worse time with the start of the season only just around the corner.

"I have worked extremely hard to rebuild my strength and confidence to play my best football again.

"This game we love so much can bring so much joy and excitement to our hears and on the flip side it can completely destroy you deep within.

"It's going to be very difficult to overcome yet another setback so soon after my previous injury. Injuries are however part of the game and its definitely a challenge that will test my character, that's for sure.

"I'm honestly gutted that I'll miss the first couple of games with my team Glasgow City and get to play in a league I looked forward to eagerly play in. But, I will be back soon."

Van Wyk, who is the most capped South African male or female player with 170 caps, was described as “one of the biggest ever signings in Scottish women’s football” this summer.