Banyana Banyana and Ronnel Donnelly run riot as South Africa cruise past Madagascar in Olympic qualifier

South Africa asserted their dominance early in the first leg of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifier, overcoming a defensive Madagascar setup at the Free State Stadium. Despite the match being played behind closed doors at the request of the visiting side, the lack of a crowd did not hinder Desiree Ellis' team. The reigning African champions named a formidable lineup, featuring experienced figures such as Andile Dlamini and Gabriela Salgado, while Linda Motlhalo took the captain’s armband for the afternoon.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 25th minute after the visitors had initially frustrated the South African attack with a deep defensive block and occasional counter-attacking attempts. Ronnel Donnelly showed her poaching instincts at the far post, reacting quickest to a delivery from Karabo Dhlamini to poke the ball home.









Donnelly doubled the advantage just before the halftime whistle with a moment of individual quality that showcased her technical range.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area in the 37th minute, the Mamelodi Sundowns striker unleashed a precise low drive that flew past the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.









The two-goal cushion at the break reflected the absolute control maintained by Ellis' side, as reported by iDiski Times.

The second half followed a similar pattern of one-way traffic, with South Africa continuing to probe for more goals to kill off the tie. Donnelly completed her clinical hat-trick in the 61st minute, further highlighting her importance to the national setup in the absence of other regular starters.









Madagascar’s afternoon went from bad to worse in the final stages of the contest as the pressure from the South African front line became relentless. In the 78th minute, a defensive error resulted in an own goal after Hildah Magaia had successfully rounded the goalkeeper and fired toward the target.









Coach Ellis was delighted with the professional manner in which her side handled the assignment, particularly the clean sheet kept by Andile Dlamini and her defensive unit.







