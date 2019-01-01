Bantwana face Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar in Cosafa U17 Women's Cup

South Africa learned their fate for the maiden edition of the regional competition, drawing their neighbours in Group B

The inaugural edition of the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup is around the corner, with the U17 girls team drawing Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar in Group B.

Bantwana will be competing in the regional event scheduled to be staged from September 20-29 in Mauritius on the back of their qualification for the 2018 U17 Women's World Cup in .

Wednesday's final draw also had hosts Mauritius drawn against Comoros, and Zambia in Group A of the age-grade women's championship.

Uganda, an East African side is the only guest nation participating and will be hoping to repeat the feat achieved by as the first guests to win a Cosafa event after winning the U20s.

The top two teams of each of the two groups will earn a passage to the semi-final, which is the knockout stage of the competition.

The nine-day women's event will serve as a preparatory tournament for teams in the region ahead of this year's qualifying tournament for the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup in .