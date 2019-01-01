Bantwana edge Zambia to seal Cosafa U17 Women's Cup final date with Uganda
South Africa beat Zambia 2-1 in the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup semi-final on Thursday to set up a date with Uganda in the final.
Bantwana advanced to the semi-final as Group B winners and they edged the young Shepolopolo, who finished as Group A runners to reach the final of the maiden age-grade tournament in Mauritius.
The ambitious South Africans found a breakthrough early enough when Oyisa Marhasi broke the deadlock off Wade's assist 16 minutes into the encounter at the St Francis Xavier Stadium.
However, the Zambians responded with a strong fightback as they gained the equaliser after Esther Banda set up MawetaChilenga to make a brilliant finish in the 27th minute.
Dludlu's side made the best of the half-chances as Wade's brilliance from a free-kick spot five minutes after the restart to seal Bantwana's place in the final.
Bantwana beat Zambia 2-1 to qualify for the final of @COSAFAMEDIA U17 Women's Championships. They will face Uganda on Sunday, 29 September 2019 pic.twitter.com/LMRXnHh2tu— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) September 27, 2019
Jessica Wade awarded her second player of the match award by Mr Timothy Shongwe from COSAFA pic.twitter.com/osbOeSAt0E— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) September 27, 2019
The win saw Dludlu overcome her semi-final jinx after she failed to lead Basetsana past Tanzania in the last-four stage of the inaugural Cosafa U20 Women's Cup in August.
On Sunday, South Africa will square up against Uganda, who defeated Botswana 12-0, in the final of the inaugural event at the St. Francois Xavier Stadium.