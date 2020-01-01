Bantwana coach Dludlu: It's not impossible to beat Zambia in Johannesburg

The tactician has set her sights on guiding her side to a healthy home win against the Copper Queens on Saturday

U17 girls coach Siphiwe Dludlu urged her side to be clinical in the second leg of their first-round 2020 U17 Women's World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday.

Despite losing 2-0 in the first leg in Lusaka, Bantwana's 2020 dreams hang in the balance as they must win by at least two clear goals against their foes to progress.

The U17 national side bounced back from Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Safa League champions to thrash Wits University 7-1 in Wednesday's second warm-up match.

On the heels of the win, Dludlu believes her team is well prepared to upset the odds to reach the next round in Saturday’s must-win fixture.

“We are 2-0 down and need to ensure that we do everything perfectly on Saturday to get the results we need," Dludlu told Safa.net.

"It is very important for the players to be emotionally intelligent and not allow our current situation to dominate their nerves. Zambia is never an easy team to beat but it is not impossible.

“We have to ensure that we keep disciplined from kick-off, we have to ensure that we keep possession and convert our chances. We have to make sure that we do not concede any more goals.

“We as the technical team will also have to ensure that the players are in the correct frame of mind and that they do not allow their emotions to force them into making silly mistakes that could cost us the game."

South Africa are bidding to make their third Women's World Cup appearance at U17 level, while Zambia are aiming for their second since their debut in 2014 when they stopped Bantwana.

The second leg tie will be played at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday and the winner of the doubleheader will meet following the withdrawal of Botswana due to the coronavirus pandemic.