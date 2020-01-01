Bantu Mzwakali hoping to sign for IK Brage in Sweden

The former South Africa junior international is trying his luck in Sweden after leaving Glad Africa Championship side Cape Umoya United

Former Cape Town and attacker Bantu Mzwakali has joined the growing number of South African's who are trying to tie down contracts in Europe.

Following news of Ayabulela Konqobe - Mzwakali's close friend - and Darren Smith's move to Finnish club Ekenas IF, Goal can confirm Mzwakali also jetted out of the country a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing an assessment at Swedish side IK Brage.

Brage are competing in the Swedish second-tier Superettan and are preparing for the 2020 Superettan campaign which kicks off in April.

The 26-year-old - who was a notable figure in Ajax's 2015 MTN8 triumph - recently parted ways with Cape Umoya United in the Glad Africa Championship.

He has also turned out for and has made 121 top-flight appearances, scoring six times and notching nine assists