Banda on why Williams should start ahead of Khune for Bafana Bafana

The retired Amakhosi keeper has warned the national team coach against selecting players based on the fan’s preferences

legend Patson Banda believes SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams should be the one starting ahead of Itumeleng Khune in the national team.

Known as ‘Sparks' in football circles, the retired coach has warned Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki against following what the fans want, saying he must look at Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German manager is using ’s Daniel Akpeyi at Amakhosi instead of Khune and Banda states the national mentor must utilize a keeper that is playing regular football.

“We know Khune is a fan’s favourite and if he gets a chance, he can do a good job between the posts,” Banda told Isolezwe.

“However, he is not the number one at his club, but Ronwen is the one that is playing regularly and he is on form.

“There is no need to use a keeper that is not playing regularly at his club. Molefi Ntseki must gamble at Bafana just like Ernst Middendorp at Chiefs. He must not look at what the fans want because that will come back to haunt him.”

This comes after Ntseki included Khune in his squad that was scheduled to face Sao Tome e Principe last weekend, but the match has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Banda warns the new Bafana mentor.

“Let’s say Ntseki goes with the fans' preferences by giving Khune a chance to start then let’s say things don’t go according to plan and Bafana goes on to lose the match,” he added.

“The fans will criticize him, they will turn against him and say why did he use a keeper that is not playing regularly at club level?

“The truth is that you will never make everyone happy but he must make a decision based on the situation at that particular moment.”

With the Confederation of African Football (Caf) yet to announce the new dates for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, it remains to be seen who will man the posts against Sao Tome e Principe.