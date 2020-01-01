Banda bags hat-trick and Chanda at the double in Zambia thrashing of Lesotho

Yona Phiri's side were in ruthless form against their opponents after sweeping aside the Crocodiles in style

Barbra Banda netted a hat-trick and Grace Chanda bagged a brace as Zambia romped to a big 8-0 win in their Cosafa Women's Cup opener against Lesotho at the Wolfson Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming into the tournament as last year's runners-up, the Copper Queens were still beaming after a historic maiden qualification for the Olympic Games after upsetting in March.

Yona Phiri's team started impressively but could not convert their many early chances until Prisca Chilufya set up Banda to fire the Zambians ahead on the half-hour mark of the encounter.

After the break, Zambia continued from where they left off as Banda bagged her brace of the match seven minutes into the second half before Chilufya got on the scoresheet in the 57th minute.

Eight minutes later, Maylan Mulenga, who scored five goals to finish as top scorer at 2019 Cosafa U20 Women's Cup, made a scoring competitive senior debut, with a fourth of the tie for Zambia.

Chanda, who finished as Africa's Olympic Games qualifier top scorer with eight goals, netted the fifth goal of the match a minute later before, Banda hit her treble of the contest in the 70th minute.

Phiri's ruthless side increased their tally to seven six minutes later through Chanda's second of the tie before Ireen Lungu struck six minutes from full-time to complete the rout.

The big win sees Zambia open their title quest for glory in style and sends them to the top of the log in Group B and they will aim to inch closer to clinching a semi-final spot against Malawi on November 9.

Following her hat-trick against Lesotho, Banda, who recently finished as 2020 Chinese Women's top scorer with 18 goals, was named the Player of the Match.