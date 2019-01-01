Banda assists, Boho at the double as Logrono thrash Rayo Vallecano

The Zambian and Equato-Guinean forwards impressed as their Spanish outfit cruised to a winning start on Sunday

Barbara Banda provided an assist and Jade Boho netted a brace for Logrono as they thrashed 4-1 in a Spanish Liga Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

Following nine goals apiece to guarantee Logrono's survival last season, Equatorial Guinea's Boho earned a one-year extension, while Zambia's Banda signed a three-year permanent deal with the club.

At Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas, Boho continued from where she left it last season as she fired the hosts in front in the 29th minute off Isadora Freitas' assist.

Five minutes later, the 33-year-old Equato-Guinean combined beautifully with Freitas to double the lead for Gerardo's side to gain a comfortable advantage before half time.

Two minutes after the restart, Carol Marin added the third before second-half substitute Banda set up Vanesa Santana in the 68th minute to wrap up the win, despite Saray García's late consolation.

Boho played for 81 minutes as Equato-Guinean mate Chuigiue Dorine lasted the duration, while Banda was in action for the final 26 minutes, but Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai was an unused substitute.

With their opening win, Logrono are third on the log with three points and will aim to build on their fine start at Tenerife on September 14.