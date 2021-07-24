Fan View: 'Snap Banda up' - Arsenal and Manchester United urged to sign Olympic record-breaking Zambian

The Shanghai Shengli forward had a bright afternoon after she helped Shepolopolo draw against China in a group game

After Zambia's Barbra Banda scored a hat-trick in the 4-4 draw against China in their Olympic Games encounter on Saturday, it elicited a heated online debate among the fans, with some calling on Arsenal and Manchester United to sign her.



Banda registered her second hat-trick in the ongoing competition in Japan as Zambia shared the points with China in the second Group F game.

Zambia's other goal was scored by Rachael Kundananji, while Wang Shuang scored all four of China's goals.



The 21-year-old Copper Queens captain scored her first hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-10 defeat against the Netherlands. No other women's player has ever scored two hat-tricks at a single Games.



With six goals at the Tokyo Olympics, Zambia skipper Banda has equalled the record for most goals at one Games.

The record was set by Christine Sinclair of Canada at the 2012 games in London. Banda has also equalled the record of Brazil's Cristiane who also scored two hat-tricks set in 2004-2008.

Although Zambia are winless in the ongoing Olympics, Banda has certainly made her case as one of the outstanding stars of the competition and impressed some fans



Here's how Twitter reacted to Banda's hat-trick:

This I endorse 😀 — Akebu-Lan Muse (@KholaKrew) July 24, 2021

Record creator. I hope she wins the golden shoe award. Congratulations to her. — Bright ©™ (@brytophobia) July 24, 2021

Here in Zambia we are even thinking of putting her on the ballot paper for the coming Presidential elections on 12th August — John (@juan_avanzando) July 24, 2021

Already clear of messi — Unbiased Messi Fan (@UnbiasedMessi) July 24, 2021

Better finisher than Finicius jnr — Don_thiago (@Katayie_Q) July 24, 2021

@ManUtdWomen here’s a replacement for James🤲🏿🤲🏿 — Bill Gates Wamu Zambia (@SamalaniWeza) July 24, 2021

@ManUtdWomen Do something we lost James — Mr. Krabz 🇿🇲 (@Katungu_) July 24, 2021

@ManUtdWomen I noticed you have an opening after Lauren James left for Chelsea, scout Barbra Banda, you won't be disappointed. — Gojo. (@Leo_theliooon) July 24, 2021

She is in deed amazing, am quite impressed by her performance today... Keep going girl... Mother land is fully behind you — OWINO OSCAR OCHIENG (@OWINOOSCAR4) July 24, 2021

@ManUtd i couldn't find the women's team but tag them for me — Mr Sandman (@MonguAmbassador) July 24, 2021

Breaking records and Making them on her way 👏👏 — Santika Banda🇿🇲 (@banda_santika) July 24, 2021

Was she is good I just enjoy when she is with the ball, I was so angry when they pulled her one one on one with the keeper — Jackson Ngwabi (@NgwabiJackson) July 24, 2021

Banda is a wonder! — L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) July 24, 2021

Top European ladies teams will go for her soon. Goal scoring machine in the making 👍🇿🇲 — Romero Ndlövu (@romero_ndlovu) July 24, 2021