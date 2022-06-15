Baloyi: Williams must join Mamelodi Sundowns to face petrol attendants

Spiderman is of the view that it is the right time for the South Africa captain to move to a big club amid speculation linking him with Masandawana

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian 'Spiderman' Baloyi believes a big transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns can help build Ronwen Williams' character.



This comes after the SuperSport United goalkeeper expressed interest in joining Sundowns as he feels that he needs a new challenge having been a one-club man since he made his professional debut for the club in 2011.



Baloyi, who left Chiefs for Sundowns in 2004 in a big transfer as a 30-year-old keeper, stated that Williams, 30, should also make the move to Masandawana at the peak of his career.



“He’s the same age [as when] I moved to Sundowns, I believe it would be a good move for him,” Baloyi told SABC.



“All respect to the other clubs, when you understand the psychology of professional and African football – playing on the continent – when you’re playing for a small club like SuperSport, there’s not too much pressure.



“You are used to playing with people coming to watch you – it’s your family and, you know, a few supporters, then you are number-one for the national team [and] when you go to Egypt, there are 100 000 people in the stands."



Williams has also been linked with Orlando Pirates in the past and Baloyi believes that playing for a big club will help develop the Bafana Bafana captain's character as playing for such teams comes with high expectations and pressure.



“I know when you play against Chiefs, there’s a big crowd, it’s not enough because you’re only playing against them twice a year," the 48-year-old continued.



“You need to be playing with 50,000 fans that are supporting you and make mistakes so you can grow from that, knowing that [expectation is high]. When you’re playing for Wits, SuperSport, you make mistakes – who cares?



“When you play for Chiefs and make a mistake, tomorrow morning at the garage to buy milk or newspaper, the petrol attendant is the first one to go at you, people in the shop see you and they go at you," he said.



“Those are some of the things that will make you stronger and develop your character.”