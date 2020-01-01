Baloyi urges Kaizer Chiefs to 'stop listening to criticism' ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The legendary goalkeeper has some tips for Amakhosi who are preparing for the top-of-the-table confrontation against Downs

Former goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has asked the Soweto giants' players to shut themselves out from the outside world ahead of Thursday’s Premier Soccer League clash against their closest title challengers .

The potential title decider kicks off at Orlando Stadium with just three points separating leaders Chiefs and second-placed Sundowns.

It is an evening that could see Chiefs stretching their lead if they win or Downs levelling up at the top.

Baloyi who guarded goal for both clubs during his playing days is singing from Amakhosi’s corner and has called for maximum focus.

“The [Kaizer Chiefs] players should encourage each other,” Baloyi told the Chiefs website.

“The boys are all staying in the bio-bubble, the Biological Safe Environment because of the Covid-19 epidemic. They should try to shut out the outside world. Also forget about social media, at least until the last game of the season. The players have each other. They should stay positive, be together and form a strong unit.

“It promises to be a tough match. I had hoped that, with Sundowns drawing so many games, we would have been five to six points clear. But that’s not how it is.

“However, I am sure that all the players, even those not playing, are aware of the situation we are in. We have the opportunity to win a major trophy in our 50th anniversary year. It’s something that doesn’t present itself every day.

“That’s why it’s so important that the players go into Thursday’s game with a positive mindset because they have the chance to write themselves into the club’s history books.”

Baloyi has urged the players to avoid being distracted by paying attention to criticism.

“The players should stop listening to and reading about any criticism coming their way. Chiefs have a very good team and it’s up to the senior players to talk with their teammates, especially the younger ones to let them know how special they are,” said Baloyi.

Chiefs will go into this match without suspended forward Samir Nurkovic who is their top marksman this season with 13 goals and their attack could be depleted if Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama fail to recover from injuries in time for the encounter.

After Lazarous Kambole scored his first-ever Chiefs goal during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch, Baloyi has asked the Zambian forward to step in for Nurkovic.

“Samir Nurkovic is suspended for the Sundowns fixture. So Kambole is now in a great position for the next game. The Zambian striker must just go into that match with an attitude to enjoy himself. The goals will follow,” Baloyi said.