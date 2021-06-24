Baloyi: The biggest mistake Bvuma and Kaizer Chiefs can make in Caf Champions League

The Glamour Boys hold a slender 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg which takes place at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi believes complacency could be the biggest threat to Amakhosi's hopes of advancing past Wydad Casablanca and into the Caf Champions League final.

A first-half goal from Samir Nurkovic - awarded by VAR after initially having been given off-side, as well as some brilliant goalkeeping from Bruce Bvuma were two critical factors in the victory in Morocco last weekend.

With long-time club servant and number one keeper Itumeleng Khune having struggled for form this season, and backup keeper Daniel Akpeyi also inconsistent at times, Bvuma's fine performance on Saturday as well as a number of assured displays over the past couple of months, have seen him staking a claim to make the goalie position his own.

"It was a brilliant performance in Casablanca from the young man," said Baloyi, as quoted on the official Chiefs website.

"He just needs to pick up where he left off. His time will come, or his time is now, it’s up to him to solidify his position. Getting the team to the Caf Champions League final will pave his future in a big way.

"The biggest mistake Bruce and the team can make is to think the job is done," the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns custodian continued.

"He needs to keep his cool and approach the match as if he’s never played Wydad before and forget about the last game. When you have a good game, you must strive to be even better in the next one."

Baloyi also spoke of the challenges Bvuma, 26, must overcome in terms of his mental approach.

“When you have two experienced international goalkeepers ahead of you, you are always thinking ‘I will probably only play when they get injured’.

"As a young man, you sometimes get to a point where you don’t believe in yourself as much. But the coaches have rewarded Bruce and shown faith in him and he has come through and played a big part in the most important games,” said Baloyi, who was known as Spiderman in his playing days.