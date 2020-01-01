Baloyi: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder's future uncertain at Bloemfontein Celtic

The former South Africa under-20 international shared his thoughts on his expiring contract

Former and Moroka Swallows midfielder Lucky Baloyi's future at Bloemfontein looks uncertain.

The 28-year-old player has been one of Phunya Sele Sele's key players this season which has been suspended indefinitely since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baloyi's current deal with the Free State giants is set to expire at the end of this month and the club is yet to indicate whether they will be extending it.

Celtic chief executive officer Khumbulani Konco said that they have yet to engage with Baloyi about his future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t had discussions with any player whose contract is coming to an end," Konco told Daily Sun.

“The league will advise us on way forward how to deal with this matter.”

Siwelele have had financial problems over the years and National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy has been targeting Celtic's Premier Soccer League (PSL)'s status.

However, the Celtic management, which is led by chairman Max Tshabalala, has constantly denied that the club is up for sale.

According to Daily Sun, Konco indicated that all matters regarding player contracts which are due to expire will be sorted out when the team resumes training.

On Friday, the South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed that the government has green-lighted teams to return to the training pitches.

Meanwhile, Baloyi said he was not thinking of his future with Phunya Sele Sele as the country battles the virus.

“There is no football going on at the moment, therefore I don’t want to discuss anything related to the game including my contract with Celtic," he told the same publication.

Baloyi has made 24 appearances across all competitions for the team this season under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

The experienced defensive midfielder joined Phunya Sele Sele from Chiefs in 2017 and he quickly became a key player for the team.

The man nicknamed 'The Sheriff' played an instrumental role in helping Celtic reach the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they were narrowly defeated by .

He played all four matches for Siwelele in the competition which is also known as the South African during that season (2017/18).