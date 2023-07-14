Baloyi challenges Kaizer Chiefs to go for former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jali

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has challenged the Glamour Boys to sign Andile Jali who he believes will improve the squad.

Jali is a free agent

Several teams have been linked with his services

Baloyi explains why Chiefs need Jali

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali is currently a free agent after parting ways with former team Mamelodi Sundowns.

The experienced midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and recently Swallows.

However, no deal has been finalized and the Chiefs legend Baloyi believes Jali can be a valuable addition to the Glamour Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "If it was up to me, I would go after Jali. Those are the type of players that once you are building, you still need a bit of experience within to get you where you want to be," Baloyi said as quoted by Sowetan.

"[But] we see things differently, football is a game of opinions and we all have that. At the end of the day, it is our opinion and hopefully, the club will do the right thing."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Amakhosi have signed several players in preparation for the 2023/24 season. The former goalkeeper has opined about the new arrivals.

"For now, at least they have gone out and signed good players, let’s hope these are good enough players to play for Chiefs that can deal with the pressure," Baloyi continued.

"The biggest thing about playing for Chiefs is not talent, it is do you have the character to deal with the pressure that week in and week out you have to perform.

"When you play for a smaller club, you don’t have that pressure. Some players can’t take the pressure from the demanding supporters, so you need to find someone that can have that eye and see that he can take the pressure.

"A lot of these players can’t take the pressure and you must have big balls to play for this team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from signing new players, Chiefs appointed Molefi Ntseki as the head coach, relegating Arthur Zwane to deputise him.

The last time Amakhosi won major silverware was way back in the 2024/25 season, and next season, the playing unit will have to give the best and deliver.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs are still strengthening in readiness for a tough campaign.