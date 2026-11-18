Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Who is José Mourinho? Dazn explores his story in the documentary "Winning", tracing the Special One's journey from Inter's Treble-winning side to his return to Real Madrid today. Across the 55-minute film, many of his former players appear more than once, including Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli was still very young during Inter's Treble and had a distinctive personality. The former striker recalls several amusing moments from that period: the build-up to the semi-final against Barcelona, watching press conferences for a laugh, and Mourinho showing the team footage of him playing with friends on his days off before a match they won 1-0 thanks to him. He also describes his former manager in terms ranging from "child" to "genius".

Balotelli on Mourinho - "He was like an older brother to me, and so at times he was very tough because I have a particular personality. He knew how to get the best out of you, and he didn't always do it gently. Sometimes he did it by making you very angry, by annoying you... I'd go onto the pitch thinking to myself: 'Today I'll score 3 goals to shut him up.' But that was his aim (laughs, ed.)."

The video before Chievo - "He was like a mental coach: he'd play little mind games with you that ultimately got you playing and giving everything for him. On an away trip to face Chievo, we gathered before the match and, as always, talked tactics. But when the video session began, the footage showed me playing with friends in a 3-v-3 tournament in a park. And I thought: 'Why is he doing this?' I thought he was doing it to make the team laugh, but the message was also: 'If you feel free to play like that, you have to do it in matches too. If you love football this way and you play tomorrow and we don't win, then you won't play again.' We won 1-0 and I scored."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Champions League semi-final - "Everyone wanted to win the Champions League, but at that moment it was hard to believe we could."

Next matches ATA Serie A 14:45 INT

The press conferences - "At Inter, when he held press conferences, we'd sit down and watch them all together. We'd laugh ourselves silly; it was magnificent.

5 words to describe him - Words to describe Mourinho? Sometimes he was like a "child". Then I'd say "genius" because he was always several steps ahead of everyone else. And then "Strict", "Funny" and certainly "Winner".